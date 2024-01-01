AC Milan waiting on final response from Atletico Madrid striker Morata

AC Milan are waiting on a final response from Alvaro Morata today.

Having led Spain to Euros glory in Sunday's final, the national team captain is now set to make a definitive decision on his club future with Atletico Madrid.

Morata has been in talks with Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Euros and TMW says the Rossonero expect a decision this week from the striker.

Milan have offered Morata a four-year contract worth €5m-a-year, while he is on €6m-a-year with Atletico.

For their part, Atletico will not hold Morata against his will should he make the decision to leave.