Como coach Cesc delivers Alli playing update

Como coach Cesc Fabregas says he won't be rushing Dele Alli's debut.

The former Tottenham and Everton signed with Como last month, though hasn't been included in any matchday squads so far.

Cesc explained, "He's working off the pitch at the moment.

"I don't want to put extra pressure on him, he hasn't played for months. From Monday he'll be fully fit with the group, after the personalised work of the last few weeks.

"He needs time, I spoke to him and I was clear with him, we're here to help him. We believe we can do it."

Alli hasn't played senior football for over 18 months due to injury and personal issues.