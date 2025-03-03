Como coach Cesc convinced of improvements after Roma defeat

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc Fabregas drew a lot of positives after defeat to Roma.

Roma came from behind Lucas Da Cunha's opener through goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Artem Dovbyk. At 1-1, Marc Kempf was sent off for Como.

“I always talk about winning, because we need a winning mentality, but as far as I am concerned, we won today,” Fabregas told Sky Italia.

“We did not pick up three points, but our mentality has improved, and we were able to keep believing even when down to 10 men. I saw a team with character and courage to the end.

“We are a team that creates a lot and doesn’t convert many of those chances, so that is somewhere we need to improve.

“We also get far too many red cards, even if it is not always our fault. We tried to avoid it with some of our substitutions today, but I couldn’t take Kempf off and in the end it was him. If we keep playing like this, then we are on the right track.”

