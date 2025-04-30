Yamal eclipses Mbappe’s Champions League record

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score in a Champions League match as Barcelona played out a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan.

With the LaLiga side trailing 2-0 to the Italians, the teenager offered the Blaugrana a glimmer of hope in the goal-filled first half.

In the process, he cancelled out Kylian Mbappe’s record that stood for eight years having achieved that at 17 years and 291 days.

The Frenchman, now with Real Madrid achieved his feat during his spell during his time at PSG in 2017 ages years and 140 days.

Yamal played the full 90 minutes and will be hoping to inspire Barcelona to a Champions League final berth when they travel to Milan for the return leg.