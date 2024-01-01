Chelsea great Wise explains Como resignation

Chelsea great Dennis Wise has announced his resignation from Como's board.

Wise has left as a club director this week.

He announced: "It is with a heavy heart that I leave Como 1907. I wish the club success going forward. It has been an incredible journey with Como 1907, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had here.

"The support from the team, the coaching staff, and our loyal fans has been overwhelming, and I will always cherish the memories we've made together.

"During my time with the club, we have made significant progress and achieved promotion back into Serie A, which gives me immense pride. I want to acknowledge the collective effort that made that possible.

"I am also incredibly grateful to the fans who have supported us through thick and thin. Their passion and unwavering support has been a driving force for me to achieve the success they deserve.

"The club has decided to follow Cesc Fabregas' direction. I wish good luck to the team, to Cesc, and to all the new recruitment team in the next steps; Serie A status and European football - I wish you continued success.

"While this is farewell, it is not the end. I will always carry the spirit of Como and its wonderful people with me, wherever I go."