Cesc delighted as Como stun Roma; reveals Dele Alli plans

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was delighted with their stunning 2-0 win against Roma.

Alessandro Gabrielloni on 93 minutes and Nico Paz on 97 minutes struck for the hosts, leaving Cesc happy afterwards.

The match:

"The important thing is the team, Gabrielloni's goal and the feeling of playing face to face against a great team. The boys and the city deserved an evening like this, because we worked on many things".

Today the tactical part takes a back seat?

"I agree, sometimes it's not a question of tactics but of resilience, desire and nastiness. We are Como and to get a result against these teams we have to do more than them. There will be games in which we play like today and we lose the game, just look at Dybala's play. We have to understand what our standard is."

Paid Ibiza vacation for Gabrielloni?

"No, we are too far from this. Today is a night that the city deserved, we must create this atmosphere every week. Those who come here must have respect and fight head to head knowing that it will be difficult. We must continue like this."

Did you want to play this match?

"I miss it a lot, of course, but unfortunately I tried to play a bit with the boys and I pulled my flexor so I said I won't play anymore."

What was Dele Alli doing in the stands?

"I met him yesterday, I don't want to talk about that today. There is a possibility that he could start training with us after Christmas, but only to help him get a bit fit."