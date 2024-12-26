Cassano slams AC Milan owner Cardinale: You're proving you incompetent

Former AC Milan star Antonio Cassano has slammed the club's owner Gerry Cardinale in a furious rant.

Cassano has slammed the detached approach of Cardinale to the running of the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on Viva el Futbol: "Milan is not yours, it belongs to the people, they have to explain it to him in America. Milan is not Sammartinese, but one of the most important teams in the world. Milan, at worst, in a year where it's going badly, has to fight to win something. He who thinks 'I'll make it reach 5 billion, 6 billion, 10 billion', for his own interests.

"No no. Dear Cardinal, and dear (Giorgio) Furlani, Milan, as I have said many times for other teams, ok? Because you take the loan, and from year to year what you get you take it and pay it because you don't put it out of your own pocket. One.

"Two, it's the fans, let's remember. And no, you're in America doing your own thing, doing what you want to do, the Boston Celtics, watching baseball and other things. Milan is serious stuff, and come and show your face and make professionals work and not Furlani, who doesn't know where to turn, who doesn't know the legends of Milan.

"Milan is history and status, how you're treating it and how you're behaving, you're showing that you're incompetent."