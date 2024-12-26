Reijnders: I consider AC Milan as home

Tijjani Reijnders says he now feels at home with AC Milan.

The Holland midfielder is in his second season with the Rossoneri.

He told Milan TV: "Now I really consider it home. For a year, when we are in Holland and I tell my wife Marina to come home, I mean here in Milan. I feel very good.

"Friends and family can come and visit us without taking long because the flight lasts an hour and a half. It's good in Italy, especially for the food. If I go downtown it's obvious that there are fans asking for photos, but it's not really crazy."

On his first pro contract, Reijnders also recalled: "When I signed my first contract with AZ, my parents told me that if I wanted, I could spend all the money. Money makes life easier, but in the end the most important thing is to be healthy and help others. That's why I wanted my father as my football agent because I trust him to manage money and business."