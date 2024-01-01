Cassano: Ronaldo warned me - "Don't do something like that again"

Former Roma star Antonio Cassano has reignited his feud with Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cassano has long insisted the Portuguese great is overrated.

The rift was kicked off in September, when Cassano declared: "Cristiano Ronaldo does not know how to play soccer and I do not give a s*** that he scores 3,000 goals."

Ronaldo did not let these statements pass and it was again Cassano who revealed the story on the podcast, The BSMT.

According to the former Italy striker, Ronaldo texted him from a Spanish prefix number featuring a detailed list of his titles, goals, and statistics, as a reminder of his career. To this was added a voice message in which Cristiano declared: "You disrespected me, don't do something like that again."

Cassano, however, attacked Cristiani again with the same forcefulness, defending his position: "Dear Cristiano, I just don't like you as a player. What is the problem?"

Cassano also stated that for him the best player in history was Leo Messi, Ronaldo's great rival.