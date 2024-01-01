Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery

Cassano: Ronaldo warned me - "Don't do something like that again"

Cassano: Ronaldo warned me - "Don't do something like that again"
Cassano: Ronaldo warned me - "Don't do something like that again"Action Plus
Former Roma star Antonio Cassano has reignited his feud with Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cassano has long insisted the Portuguese great is overrated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rift was kicked off in September, when Cassano declared: "Cristiano Ronaldo does not know how to play soccer and I do not give a s*** that he scores 3,000 goals."

Ronaldo did not let these statements pass and it was again Cassano who revealed the story on the podcast, The BSMT.

According to the former Italy striker, Ronaldo texted him from a Spanish prefix number featuring a detailed list of his titles, goals, and statistics, as a reminder of his career. To this was added a voice message in which Cristiano declared: "You disrespected me, don't do something like that again."

Cassano, however, attacked Cristiani again with the same forcefulness, defending his position: "Dear Cristiano, I just don't like you as a player. What is the problem?"

Cassano also stated that for him the best player in history was Leo Messi, Ronaldo's great rival.

Mentions
Serie ARonaldo CristianoCassano AntonioAl NassrAS RomaLaLigaSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Al Nassr defender Laporte revisits choosing Spain over France
Juventus great Bonucci: Ronaldo and Sarri not the right fit
CONFIRMED: Scouts from Man Utd, Spurs and Genoa took tickets for Elfsborg win against Roma