Liverpool ready to meet buyout clause of Inter Milan striker Thuram

Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Marcus Thuram in the summer transfer window.

The Reds already have a surplus of options in the forward positions for manager Arne Slot to select.

However, the Dutchman is an admirer of Internazionale and France star Thuram.

Il Gazzetta dello Sport state that the Reds are ready to pay the player’s buyout clause.

Inter would be getting a fee in the region of £70 million should such a deal go through.

Whether Liverpool commit such a sum remains to be seen, and may be tied to the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

