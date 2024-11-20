Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return

Liverpool ready to meet buyout clause of Inter Milan striker Thuram

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool ready to meet buyout clause of Inter Milan striker Thuram
Liverpool ready to meet buyout clause of Inter Milan striker ThuramAction Plus
Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Marcus Thuram in the summer transfer window.

The Reds already have a surplus of options in the forward positions for manager Arne Slot to select.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Dutchman is an admirer of Internazionale and France star Thuram.

Il Gazzetta dello Sport state that the Reds are ready to pay the player’s buyout clause.

Inter would be getting a fee in the region of £70 million should such a deal go through.

Whether Liverpool commit such a sum remains to be seen, and may be tied to the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueThuram MarcusLiverpoolInterSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan seek Liverpool talks over Chiesa
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits Premier League offers