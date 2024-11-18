Cassano: AC Milan striker Camarda not a natural centre-forward

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano insists AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda isn't a natural centre-forward.

Cassano sees Camarda as more of a goal poacher.

He said of the 16 year-old first teamer: "I don't see a centre forward like (Karim) Benzema or (Edin) Dzeko.

"Instead, he's more like an (Pippo) Inzaghi, who lives for the goal and if anything slips somewhere he is ready and reactive.

"I see him as a penalty box player, who lives for the goal and on the opponent's mistake."