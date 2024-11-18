Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...

Cassano: AC Milan striker Camarda not a natural centre-forward

Carlos Volcano
Cassano: AC Milan striker Camarda not a natural centre-forward
Cassano: AC Milan striker Camarda not a natural centre-forwardAction Plus
Former Italy star Antonio Cassano insists AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda isn't a natural centre-forward.

Cassano sees Camarda as more of a goal poacher.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said of the 16 year-old first teamer: "I don't see a centre forward like (Karim) Benzema or (Edin) Dzeko.

"Instead, he's more like an (Pippo) Inzaghi, who lives for the goal and if anything slips somewhere he is ready and reactive.

"I see him as a penalty box player, who lives for the goal and on the opponent's mistake."

Mentions
Serie ACamarda FrancescoCassano AntonioBenzema KarimDzeko EdinAC Milan
Related Articles
Costacurta: AC Milan cannot afford to lose to Juventus; Baroni and Palladino a surprise
Ex-AZ coach Jansen delighted seeing Reijnders succeeding with AC Milan
Adli: Why Fiorentina move is different compared to AC Milan arrival