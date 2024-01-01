Di Canio says Man Utd striker Zirkzee "too slow for the Premier League"

Premier League legend Paolo Di Canio has bashed Manchester United's summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.

United have bagged just five goals in the top flight this campaign, with only Southampton finding the net less as Erik ten Hag’s side struggle to get going this season in what has been a disastrous start to the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ex-West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday forward Di Canio has now bashed Zirkzee who has started 10 times this season for the club but has only managed a single goal .

“I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United, Di Canio told Tuttosport. “They've been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who's a bit too slow for the Premier League.

“Perhaps he'll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30 per cent fewer fouls.

“In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have (Rasmus) Hojlund, and then there's Rashford who can play as a striker.

“He'd be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow (Thiago) Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to (Dusan) Vlahovic. Zirkzee isn't a devastating scorer, he's not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well.”