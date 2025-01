Josh Zirkzee is ready to quit Manchester United.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Zirkzee wants to leave United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 23-year-old is open to joining Juventus in January.

However, no formal talks have been held between the two clubs - so far.

United would prefer a straight sale, though are open to a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Zirkzee has a contract with the English giants that runs until the summer of 2029.