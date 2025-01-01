Juventus readying move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee

Manchester United flop Joshua Zirkzee could be in line for a move away from the club.

The forward has been struggling to find his feet in the Premier League since arriving in the summer.Per the Mirror, there is a chance Zirkzee may earn a move to Juventus this winter.

The Turin club are willing to bring in the forward to help push their season along.

Zirkzee excelled under current Juventus boss Thiago Motta at Bologna, which saw interest in him from the likes of Milan and United.

Zirkzee was substituted before half-time during Man United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle at home on Monday.