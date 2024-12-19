Spain captain Morata to bankroll rebuild of Aldaia CF after DANA

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan striker and Spain captain Alvaro Morata is set to fund the reconstruction of the Jaume Ortí sports centre in Aldaia.

The club centre was destroyed by Storm DANA in October.

The idea is not only to install a new artificial pitch, but also to build the changing room area, the stands and buy all the sports equipment that was washed away by the flood.

In total, it is estimated that the entire project will cost around 350,000 or 400,000 euros, which will be paid for mainly by Morata, along with other Spain players he has contacted.

The Álvaro Morata Foundation has decided to help the Valencian town after studying its situation following DANA, which includes the rebuild of UD Aldaia CF's facilities.

