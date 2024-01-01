Capello can see Abraham leaving Roma for Juventus

Fabio Capello can see Tammy Abraham leaving Roma for Juventus.

Despite the rivalry, Capello believes the move would be accepted by the fans of both clubs.

The former Roma and Juve coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Perhaps, I forgot about somebody. But I’d say Boniek and Emerson. Zibì joined Juventus from Roma and the Puma (Emerson) followed me to Turin in the summer of 2004. A great midfielder, he was my point of reference.

“I’d be surprised to see Del Piero join Roma or Totti move to Juventus, but any other swap deal is not surprising. Times have changed.

“I am convinced that Abraham has the potential to do something more. It could be a good idea for Juventus, but it depends on how Motta wants to manage Dusan Vlahovic and, in general, the attack. Reinforcements must be agreed with the coach.

“Chiesa can do well at any club; he dribbles past opponents and he has intensity.”