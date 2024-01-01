Capello backs AC Milan coach Fonseca after "I don't give a s***" presser

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello has praised Paulo Fonseca for yesterday's fiery media conference.

Ahead of their clash with Udinese, Fonseca said he would select his XI on form, not reputation, declaring, "I don't give a s***" about a player's name.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He did well,” Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“As he said, it’s time for Milan players to take responsibility for wearing such an important shirt.

“After their defeat against Fiorentina, many criticised the Milan coach for lacking authority. And considering the penalty chaos, it was a legitimate doubt.

“Yesterday’s press conference is a signal in this regard: now stop, I’m the manager and I make the decisions, the footballers must adapt.

“And I don’t think that Fonseca went to the press conference just to make a show, I’m sure the words he used inside the locker room were just as harsh.”

Capello added, “If Fonseca thinks it’s for Milan’s sake, then it’s right for him to make even bold decisions such as keeping one of the best team players out.

“I don’t know if he would do it for behavioural reasons, if he didn’t stomach some statements from Leao during the international break or just for technical-tactical motives, or even for rotations, but it’s legitimate.

“I believe Paulo deserves a well done for his courage anyway.”