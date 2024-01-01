Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance

COMMENT: The 'intervention'. The defeat. That's how Josh Zirkzee's second appearance in a Manchester United is being billed. But in the grander scheme, the Dutchman's performance offered so much more...

Well, he was angry. Fuming. The way Erik ten Hag made a beeline for his fellow Dutchman after the final whistle on Saturday said it all. There was no need for lip readers. Nor body language experts. Indeed, Zirkzee did their job for them, with his response to Ten Hag's demands for an explanation over Alejandro Garnacho's disallowed goal at Brighton. It was tense. And the exchange was held in their native tongue. Though by the time Ten Hag fronted the press for his post-match assessment, he'd calmed down.

It should've been the winner. And if it had stood, the way United had wrestled away the momentum of the game, it would've been. But Zirkzee's slide. His knee. And the force of Garnacho's drive saw the ball strike United's No11 before finding it's way into the home team's net.

For this column, there was nothing selfish about Zirkzee's actions. The whole incident was unintentional and unfortunate - particularly given Joao Pedro's 94th minute winner. And to be fair to Ten Hag, once he'd seen a replay, he offered a much calmer assessment of the situation in his post-match review.

United's manager later stating, "When you should have taken at least a draw, we could have won as well if that goal from Joshua Zirkzee, if that incident counts.

"It was difficult. In the moment he was on the slide. If he had read the situation better, maybe he could have avoided it but you can do nothing once you are on the slide, you can't avoid the ball."

Correct. And for Zirkzee and his manager, they move on - together. The defeat was a disappointment. The manner of Pedro's winner more so. But for this latest 45 minutes from Zirkzee, there's much for United and their support to be bullish about.

Ten Hag knows his players. And it does appear caution is the theme in a tournament year, with both Zirkzee and Garnacho again starting the match at Falmer stadium from the bench. United's management clearly wary of asking too much too soon from both players after a disrupted preseason. But they're difference makers. Matchwinners. And almost combined to settle this game in United's favour.

Nevertheless, the 45 or so minutes Zirkzee offered on the day was the stuff of promise. Potential. Dropping into pockets of space off Brighton's back four. Bouncing from central to wide positions. Much of United's best work came through Zirkzee. Angled lay-offs. Short, sharp give-and-goes. Passing through the lines. As Zirkzee says himself, he's no traditional centre-forward, "I'm a nine-and-a-half". A wall pass to set Amad on his way. A deft first-time lay-off to tee up Bruno Fernandes inside the box. It's obvious it's a role that suits both him and those around him.

At 23, he doesn't yet have the authority. Though the confidence, the cockiness, it's definitely there. And for this column, Zirkzee's performance on the Falmer stadium pitch on Saturday was reminiscent of the early days of Eric Cantona in a Reds shirt. Like the Frenchman, you could see that extra bit class in Zirkzee's touch and awareness. It wasn't earth-shattering, but he was working at another level. And like Cantona, just two appearances in, his new teammates were already seeking him out when in possession.

As we say, Cantona arrived at Old Trafford a league winner. At almost four years Zirkzee's senior. And as a recognised leader. But the Dutchman will grow into that role. Just as he did under Thiago Motta at Bologna. We will see it in a United shirt. Taking games by the scruff of the neck. Scoring, driving individual goals. He did it on the Serie A stage in the Rossoblu. And given what we've seen so far, no matter how fleeting, the potential is there for Zirkzee to replicate such moments on English soil.

“I like him, I like the boy," Sir Alex Ferguson's old sounding board, Rene Meulensteen told Tribalfootball.com a fortnight ago when asked for his impressions of Zirkzee. "He’s a young boy, he’s got good height, he’s tall, he’s mobile and he had a good season with Bologna last year.

“He is young but he creates that level of unpredictability and tactically he is a very good player.”

Meulensteen's assessment could well have been a review of Saturday at Brighton. Mobile. Unpredictable. Intelligent. Zirkzee showed all these qualities during that second-half display. The headlines will be dominated by the 'intervention'. However, go deeper and United could well have had a first genuine glimpse of their new gamechanger.

The Cantona comparison is a tough one, we'll admit that. But the similarities are there. In the grander scheme of things, Zirkzee's performance at Brighton suggests an exciting United future.