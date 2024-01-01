Man Utd striker Zirkzee: Bologna finally where it belongs

Tribal Football
Man Utd striker Zirkzee: Bologna finally where it belongsAction Plus
Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee has posted a farewell to Bologna.

Zirkzee left Bologna for United in a €40m move on Sunday.

After two seasons with Bologna, the Dutchman posted: "Thank you, Rossoblu.

"I really can't find the words to explain how much it means to me. The stadium, the city, this team, but above all the PEOPLE will always have a special place in my heart. I hope that, for all the support and trust you have given me, that I have given something in return.

"Bologna is finally where it belongs (the Champions League) and I will support it and I will cheer for you from afar!"

