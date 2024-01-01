Tribal Football
Cannavaro: Serie A cannot afford to lose Inter Milan captain Lautaro

Cannavaro: Serie A cannot afford to lose Inter Milan captain Lautaro
Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro says Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is the best player Serie A has.

Cannavaro believes the Argentine should be the competition's flagship.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “You can’t question Lautaro. He won the title and Copa America, and he always makes a difference.

“I hope Serie A and Inter will never lose him.

"When I think about Serie A footballers who could play for Man City or Real Madrid, I think of Lautaro and perhaps nobody else.”

