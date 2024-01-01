Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku is set to sit out Belgium's remaining internationals this year.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Lukaku has contacted the Belgian Federation to relay his decision.

As he works back to full match fitness with Napoli, Lukaku doesn't want to be called away from Naples before the end of the year.

Lukaku missed the entire preseason as he was frozen out at Chelsea waiting for the move to Napoli to be settled.

The striker will start tonight against Como.