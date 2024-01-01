Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Ten Hag hits back at McCarthy after criticism over Man Utd leadership
Maguire raps Man Utd teammates after Porto draw

Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request

Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium requestAction Plus
Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku is set to sit out Belgium's remaining internationals this year.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Lukaku has contacted the Belgian Federation to relay his decision.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As he works back to full match fitness with Napoli, Lukaku doesn't want to be called away from Naples before the end of the year.

Lukaku missed the entire preseason as he was frozen out at Chelsea waiting for the move to Napoli to be settled.

The striker will start tonight against Como.

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluNapoli
Related Articles
Napoli striker Lukaku: Naples experience is amazing
Di Canio: Conte will get performances from Lukaku at Napoli - he's perfect
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club