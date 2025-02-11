AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: No hesitation when Felix became available

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic says they didn't hesitate when Joao Felix became available from Chelsea.

Felix, on-loan from the Blues, struck on debut in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal win against Roma and had his media presentation on Monday.

“He’s already introduced himself with a magical goal, but we’re here to welcome Joao Felix today,” Ibrahimovic said

“He was the last signing of the transfer window, he is a great talent, he has a lot of experience but he is still young and can still grow. We looked for a player to link the midfield and attack for ‘blocked’ matches against closed-off teams. He can make the difference.

“When we went into this window, we tried to provide the coach with two teams,” Ibrahimovic explained. “We play a lot, we need alternatives. The coach has a lot of options now. If they defend, they can all play together. We need balance, in attack and defence.

“The important thing is to have given the coach two teams and lots of alternative options. It’s up to him to decide who to play, nobody has a guaranteed place on the pitch. We hope that Joao can also become a legend in Milan.”

Ibrahimovic also said of Feliz: “When his name came out, we talked about it. Then after five minutes, we decided we were done. Conceicao wanted him a lot. He knows him well, he’s a friend of his son’s.

“After we decided to take a punt on him, things went well, the negotiation went quickly.”