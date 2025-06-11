Cagliari name Pisacane as new coach

Fabio Pisacane has been named new coach of Cagliari.

Now 39, Pisacane takes charge of Cagliari, earning promotion from the Primavera team. He succeeds Davide Nicola, who successfully guided Cagliari away from the Serie A dropzone last season.

Pisacane made over 150 appearances as a player for the Sardinians. He has signed a senior deal with Cagliari for the new 2025/26 season.

As part of their announcement, the club declared: "Innate leadership, Pisacane is a predestined for the bench: charismatic, thanks to his human qualities he knows how to immediately get in tune with the locker room, skilled in managing and motivating the group.

"Work and organisation are his mantras, to the scrupulous tactical preparation and flexibility he combines the temperament and the grit of someone who has ambition and hunger for success.

"Strong identity and sense of belonging to transmit to the team, an authentic leader with a red and blue soul.

"Good work, Fabio!"