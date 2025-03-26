Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast

Mathias Pogba is out of French prison and back on the pitch.

After being sentenced to three years in prison, with two years suspended, for extortion of his brother Paul Pogba in December, Mathias Pogba made a surprising return to action this weekend in Belgium.

The 34-year-old striker, who played in the past for Pescara, Wrexham and Murcia, shone for SKN Sint-Niklaas, scoring two crucial goals in a 4-3 derby victory for his side, with goals coming in the 82nd and 90th minutes.

Mathias has already served part of his sentence in pre-trial detention and now wears an electronic bracelet.

Younger brother Paul, meanwhile, is now working on his fitness ahead of returning to football after serving an 18-month doping ban.