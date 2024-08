Bremer delighted signing new Juventus deal

Gleison Bremer has signed a new deal with Juventus.

The Brazil defender has penned a new contract to 2029 today.

The decision ends all speculation about a move away this summer for Bremer.

He said on social media: "I am very happy to have reached this agreement with Juventus. I strongly wanted the renewal because I believe in this project and I want to continue to give my best for these colours.

"Forza Juve, let's move forward together!"