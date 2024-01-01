Man Utd delay for Bremer bid explained

Manchester United are said to be waiting to sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus.

The Red Devils were long linked to the Juventus center half earlier in the transfer window.

However, they have since signed Leny Yoro and are in for Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Liverpool and United are both pushing for Bremer.

The player does have a release clause in his Juve deal that lets him leave for £56 million.

However, the release clause is said to be expiring on Friday, leading to some urgency in this transfer.