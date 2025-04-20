Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Carlo Ancelotti set to leave Real Madrid
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal

Bournemouth director Pinto makes personal check on Udinese keeper Okoye

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth chief Pinto makes personal check on Udinese keeper Okoye
Bournemouth chief Pinto makes personal check on Udinese keeper OkoyeMaduka Okeye
Bournemouth are eyeing Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Indeed, Bournemouth sports chief Tiago Pinto is in Italy this weekend to check on the Nigeria international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pinto will attend Udinese's clash with Torino to check on Okoye, says TMW.

The Cherries see Okoye as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on-loan at Dean Court this season from Chelsea.

Pinto moved to Bournemouth this season after three years as general manager of AS Roma.

Mentions
Serie AOkoye MadukaBournemouthUdineseTorinoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Juventus plan cash-plus-players offer for Newcastle midfielder Tonali
Real Madrid target Huijsen leaves door open to Bournemouth stay