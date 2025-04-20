Bournemouth director Pinto makes personal check on Udinese keeper Okoye

Bournemouth are eyeing Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Indeed, Bournemouth sports chief Tiago Pinto is in Italy this weekend to check on the Nigeria international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pinto will attend Udinese's clash with Torino to check on Okoye, says TMW.

The Cherries see Okoye as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on-loan at Dean Court this season from Chelsea.

Pinto moved to Bournemouth this season after three years as general manager of AS Roma.