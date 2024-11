Adam Boufandar has penned a first pro deal with Juventus.

The midfielder, who has been with Juventus since the summer of 2022, began his time at the Club in the Under 17 team and then, since last season with 9 appearances, has been part of the group that plays a leading role in the Primavera 1 championship.

Boufandar has made 9 appearances this season, also providing an assist in the UEFA Youth League.

His pro deal runs to June, 2026.