Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
New return date set for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier League

Giuntoli discusses Juventus priority for January market

Carlos Volcano
Giuntoli discusses Juventus priority for January market
Giuntoli discusses Juventus priority for January marketAction Plus
Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli admits buying a defender in January is on the agenda.

Giuntoli admits Gleison Bremer's knee injury has left the squad short of defensive options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Bremer’s injury was certainly a heavy blow, but we have valid solutions within the squad. There were a few problems with rotation amongst injuries, which made us less sharp in some moments,” Giuntoli told DAZN.

“A defender (will be targeted). I think we can use other players in that attacking role, including Kenan Yildiz. There are alternatives and we believe (Arek) Milik will be able to give his contribution when he returns.

“It is premature to talk about the transfer market right now, as things could change in January. We will see.”

Mentions
Serie ABremerJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs boss Postecoglou discusses plans for Dragusin
Agent reacts to Juventus rumours for Tottenham defender Dragusin
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker