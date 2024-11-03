Giuntoli discusses Juventus priority for January market

Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli admits buying a defender in January is on the agenda.

Giuntoli admits Gleison Bremer's knee injury has left the squad short of defensive options.

“Bremer’s injury was certainly a heavy blow, but we have valid solutions within the squad. There were a few problems with rotation amongst injuries, which made us less sharp in some moments,” Giuntoli told DAZN.

“A defender (will be targeted). I think we can use other players in that attacking role, including Kenan Yildiz. There are alternatives and we believe (Arek) Milik will be able to give his contribution when he returns.

“It is premature to talk about the transfer market right now, as things could change in January. We will see.”