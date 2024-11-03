Juventus turn to Fulham defender Andersen

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen is a target for Juventus ahead of the January market.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus is in search for a new centre-back due to Gleison Bremer's ACL injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian giants have also been linked with Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Radu Dragusin (Tottenham).

And Andersen will not come cheaply from Fulham.

The 28-year-old sits on a contract with the Premier League club that extends through the summer of 2029.