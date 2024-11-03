Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

Juventus turn to Fulham defender Andersen

Paul Vegas
Juventus turn to Fulham defender Andersen
Juventus turn to Fulham defender AndersenAction Plus
Fulham defender Joachim Andersen is a target for Juventus ahead of the January market.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus is in search for a new centre-back due to Gleison Bremer's ACL injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italian giants have also been linked with Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Radu Dragusin (Tottenham).

And Andersen will not come cheaply from Fulham.

The 28-year-old sits on a contract with the Premier League club that extends through the summer of 2029.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndersen JoachimDragusin RaduSkriniar MilanJuventusFulhamPSGTottenhamSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Vieri: Too much hype around Atalanta striker Retegui, but...
Spurs boss Postecoglou discusses plans for Dragusin
Agent reacts to Juventus rumours for Tottenham defender Dragusin