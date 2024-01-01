Bonucci on Chiellini Juventus return: This the job he has worked towards

Leonardo Bonucci is delighted seeing Giorgio Chiellini return to Juventus.

The former Juve captain has been named new assistant football director at the club in a development role.

Ex-teammate Bonucci told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Giorgio has always shown a strong character and a clear vision for his post-career future.

"Already during his years as a player, his studies and his determination made it clear that he would take this direction once he stopped playing. The experience in the United States has enriched him further, both in terms of knowledge and relationships.

"Being a director has always been his goal. Thanks to his long experience at the club as a footballer, he knows the Bianconeri world very well and will be able to transmit those values ​​to those around him.

"As you always do when you start something new, I hope that this is only the first step in an equally brilliant career off the pitch."