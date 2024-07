Bologna wrapping up deal for Spezia defender Holm

Bologna are wrapping up a deal for Spezia defender Emil Holm.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Bologna have won the tug of war for Sweden international Holm.

They have reached an agreement with Spezia for a permanent transfer worth €7m.

Holm was last season on-loan with Atalanta, helping them win the Europa League.

Bologna finished fifth in Serie A last season. They will play in the Champions League next term.