Agent confident of contract talks between Pasalic and Atalanta
The agent of Mario Pasalic is confident agreeing a new deal with Atalanta.

The Croatia midfielder is a key member of La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini's team plans.

And agent Marko Naletilic told TMW: “He still has a year left on his contract with Atalanta, he is very happy, he is happy and he can't wait to play the Super Cup against Real Madrid.

“Yes, we are in talks with Atalanta. We have an excellent relationship with the club and I think it will be an elegant negotiation. I don't think there will be any problems.

"Many people like the boy, but at Atalanta he is very happy and everyone loves him. Atalanta is absolutely ahead. I think the story will continue for a long time without problems."

