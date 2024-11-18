Bologna winger Karlsson: Italiano system suits me better

Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson says he's happy playing for coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Karlsson says Italiano's system is getting the best from him.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Corriere di Bologna: "I like him a lot, as a coach and a person. He exudes energy from every pore. He's empathetic, a real one: if he has something he comes and tells you.

"He talks a lot, gives you explanations and feedback. Italiano's game system? I feel more comfortable in this position, it brings out the best in me. Motta and Italiano ask the wingers to do a very different job.

"Is Bologna a European team? We can get there, yes. After a difficult start, we are there now, as a team I mean: we are more aware. Improve the defensive phase? I don't think my defensive phase is that bad, but maybe you who see me from the outside think I suck. Ok, it's not my specialty and I can improve it."