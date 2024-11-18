Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants

Bologna winger Karlsson: Italiano system suits me better

Carlos Volcano
Bologna winger Karlsson: Italiano system suits me better
Bologna winger Karlsson: Italiano system suits me betterAction Plus
Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson says he's happy playing for coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Karlsson says Italiano's system is getting the best from him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Corriere di Bologna: "I like him a lot, as a coach and a person. He exudes energy from every pore. He's empathetic, a real one: if he has something he comes and tells you.

"He talks a lot, gives you explanations and feedback. Italiano's game system? I feel more comfortable in this position, it brings out the best in me. Motta and Italiano ask the wingers to do a very different job.

"Is Bologna a European team? We can get there, yes. After a difficult start, we are there now, as a team I mean: we are more aware. Improve the defensive phase? I don't think my defensive phase is that bad, but maybe you who see me from the outside think I suck. Ok, it's not my specialty and I can improve it."

 

Mentions
Serie AItaliano VincenzoKarlsson JesperBologna
Related Articles
Juventus seek Zirkzee talks with Man Utd
Marchisio warns Juventus over move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Marco Negri exclusive: Enjoying Scots' Serie A impact; my nickname for Gazza and Laudrup; recalling teammate Allegri