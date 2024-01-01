Tribal Football
BVB chief admits Atletico Madrid, AC Milan target Fullkrug could leave
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl admits Niclas Fullkrug could leave this summer.

The Germany striker is interesting AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Kehl said, “Last year we had three strikers. Something could still happen in this position. We are aware that it is not ideal to start the season with four strikers.

“I certainly spoke to Niclas, even before we signed Serhou (Guirassy). I find that all the lads are very ambitious in these discussions. It’s about the club’s goals and the competitive situation is also part of it. In the end, improving will help us all.” 

Atletico are expected to offer €30m for Fullkrug this week.

