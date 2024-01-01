Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad

Real Madrid shopping in Germany for new centre-half

Real Madrid shopping in Germany for new centre-half
Real Madrid shopping in Germany for new centre-half
Real Madrid shopping in Germany for new centre-halfLaLiga
Real Madrid are shopping in Germany for a new centre-half.

Real are in the market for a new centre-back after losing Nacho Fernandez to Al Qadsiah and Rafa Marin to Napoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD says Real Madrid are considering signing Schlotterbeck  from Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat has already started looking into the possibilities of bringing in the Germany defender.

However, Dortmund are not interested in selling Schlotterbeck this summer as new head coach Nuri Sahin considers the centre-back to be a key player.

Meanwhile, AS says Real Madrid also have Diogo Leite, 25, on their radar.

The Portugual centre-back, of Union Berlin, is viewed as an alternative to Schlotterbeck.

Mentions
LaLigaSchlotterbeck NicoLeite DiogoReal MadridDortmundUnion BerlinBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Bayern Munich chief Freund insists Real Madrid target Davies in contract talks
DONE DEAL: Mallorca snap up Borussia Dortmund fullback Morey