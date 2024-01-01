Real Madrid shopping in Germany for new centre-half

Real Madrid are shopping in Germany for a new centre-half.

Real are in the market for a new centre-back after losing Nacho Fernandez to Al Qadsiah and Rafa Marin to Napoli.

BILD says Real Madrid are considering signing Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat has already started looking into the possibilities of bringing in the Germany defender.

However, Dortmund are not interested in selling Schlotterbeck this summer as new head coach Nuri Sahin considers the centre-back to be a key player.

Meanwhile, AS says Real Madrid also have Diogo Leite, 25, on their radar.

The Portugual centre-back, of Union Berlin, is viewed as an alternative to Schlotterbeck.