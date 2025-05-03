Weston McKennie set to sign new Juventus deal

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is set to extend his stay at the club and sing a new long-term contract.

The 26-year-old had previously been deemed surplus to requirements at the Italian club but now looks set to become one of Juventus’ top earners.

Multiple outlets are reported that McKennie will put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him in Turin until 2028.

McKennie has done a remarkable job to earn his place as a key player for Juventus having previously found himself on the periphery under Thiago Motta.

The USA international has played in nearly every position on the pitch, making 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process.