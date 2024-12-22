Bologna coach Italiano pleased with victory at Torino

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was pleased with their 2-0 win at Torino.

Thijs Dalinga and Tommaso Pobega struck the goals for Bologna on Saturday.

Italiano later said, "This win allows us to have a relaxed Christmas break, which was the objective today

“We wanted to keep the run of positive results going and the lads have more than earned a bit of rest now.”

Italiano was particularly pleased for Dallinga after scoring his first goal for the club.

“Dallinga had come close so many times, especially in the Champions League, and has always been able to move in the right spaces. It’s important now to have a centre-forward who feels more confident.

“Considering we also hit the crossbar and had those situations with Remo Freuler, I think the second half was more than positive.”