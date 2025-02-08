Italiano delighted with Bologna form revival

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is delighted with the team's current form.

And Italiano admits some frustration after being eliminated from the Champions League.

“We did well to emerge from a stuttering start in Serie A, where we had a lot of stalemates,” Italiano told Sport Mediaset.

“It was done despite the energy sapped by participating in the Champions League, so with some important victories, we are now right behind the top teams in Serie A.”

On the Champions League, he continued: “We had a very tough draw, as every team we faced ended up going through other than Shakhtar Donetsk. The one regret was the first match against Shakhtar, where we could’ve done more, as a victory would’ve really launched us in that tournament.

“In the end, we are pleased to have been on such a fantastic stage and I think it also helped us to grow as a team in other tournaments. It is the mother of all competitions, the Champions League has packed stadiums, players of top quality, and I was impressed by the tempo and intensity of those sides.”