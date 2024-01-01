Bologna coach Italiano on Genoa draw: We lost two points

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano admits he was left disappointed after their 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Andrea Pinamonti's double before and after goals for Bologna from Riccardo Orsolini and Jens Odgaard. Afterwards, an under pressure Gilardino admitted he was emotional given the see-sawing contest.

Afterwards, Italiano conceded he felt they could've done more to win the game.

An analysis of the match:

"We didn't take home two well-deserved points for what we did in the first half. We weren't able to manage this double advantage well but today I realize that two incidents have shaped a match. If a team concedes a goal from a header from the edge of the area it means that the line must defend much higher. For the rest I liked everything but today we lost two points. We have many positive ideas but we must improve in terms of managing the result."

Orsolini?

"I'm happy with his performance. More involved in the game and more effective. We showed something up until the 70th minute in terms of growth. Then the opponent often comes up and doesn't let you play anymore. Today this didn't happen. Two episodes punished us. It's not fair, we deserved much more but we have to be aware that it's not enough."

The Champions League to start again?

"Every game gives you food for thought. Too many times we were ahead and too many times we were caught up. We need to raise our attention."

Bologna dropped off in the second half.

"I don't remember any moments of aggression or where they created clear scoring opportunities when they were 2-0 up. All you had to do was hold firm, not concede the 1-2 and you would have taken this game home. I don't think the boys had in mind that they had won the game. I repeat, two sensational incidents don't allow us to win. I have nothing to say except to be more careful in managing the game. Maximum attention in the six games we will play because in the first 70 minutes Bologna played a great game."

Did anyone on the pitch think of managing?

"No. These guys don't have that superficiality that the game was already over. We had changed something with Freuler in front of their two forwards. There are no huge demerits on the part of the guys."

The new arrivals:

"It's never easy to make an impact or be 100% qualitative. They all put in the effort, I have nothing to say. We lost too many points along the way."

Dominguez's debut and Odgaard's role:

"There are many positive aspects today. I was convinced of Jens's performance. Dominguez, apart from a few bloody balls, did well. He will grow too. We must not get down and continue with the personality of the 70 minutes, like in Liverpool, it is a moment where we must stay on the ball."