Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
REVEALED: Osimhen was offered to Arsenal before Galatasaray move
DONE DEAL: Overy, Lusale signings cleared for Man Utd
Man Utd chief Berrada key in decision over Branthwaite price

Bologna coach Italiano on Como draw: Not a great match from us

Bologna coach Italiano on Como draw: Not a great match from us
Bologna coach Italiano on Como draw: Not a great match from usAction Plus
Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw at Como.

An injury-time equaliser from Samuel Iling-Junior earned Bologna the point.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Italiano said: "It wasn't an exciting match for us, I'm convinced that we will improve and we will be different from what we saw today. These mistakes are not good, we have to do better.

"We will grow tactically and collectively and then the boys will grow too, for Dallinga it was the first match, all the defences are tough: he has to work with a different intensity, something that Castro managed to do.

"Dallinga will also improve, I'm sure."

 

Mentions
Serie ABolognaComo