Bologna coach Italiano on Como draw: Not a great match from us

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw at Como.

An injury-time equaliser from Samuel Iling-Junior earned Bologna the point.

Italiano said: "It wasn't an exciting match for us, I'm convinced that we will improve and we will be different from what we saw today. These mistakes are not good, we have to do better.

"We will grow tactically and collectively and then the boys will grow too, for Dallinga it was the first match, all the defences are tough: he has to work with a different intensity, something that Castro managed to do.

"Dallinga will also improve, I'm sure."