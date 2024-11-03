Bologna coach Italiano delighted to hand Ferguson winning comeback
Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was delighted with Lewis Ferguson's return for Saturday's win against Lecce.
Fully recovered from ACL surgery, Ferguson was an 82nd substitute for the 1-0 victory.
Italiano later said: “I’m happy about Ferguson because I could already feel what he meant to the dressing room when I first got here. We were able to use him to give Freuler a break today.
“We’re getting a great player back, a strong personality in the locker room.
"He doesn’t have more than 20 minutes in his legs at the moment, so we preferred to put him in a position where he could get a lot of touches of the ball, like he did.”