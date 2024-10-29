Italiano happy for victory at Cagliari: Dedicated to people of Bologna

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano was pleased with their 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday night.

Riccardo Orsolini and Jens Odgaard struck for the visitors, with Italiano hoping the win offers some comfort to local fans after the storms that hit Bologna last week.

He said, "A beautiful victory that we dedicate with all our hearts to all the people of Bologna. We really wanted to do it, because there are so many people still in so much difficulty. I wanted quality and concreteness. I saw in the eyes of the boys the desire to do well.

"We conceded little, but above all we managed the game very well in the key moments, unlike other circumstances.

"We all gave a great performance, perhaps the first of this championship. We hadn't won for a long time, but the commitment was always there. We still have to improve our condition. The postponement of Saturday's match allowed us to rest further."

Asked about Orsolini, he added:"Yes, but not only him: also Odgaard and (Dan) Ndoye. The latter must acquire consistency, he can drag his teammates along."