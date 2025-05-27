Bologna chief Fenucci delivers update on Italiano contract talks

Bologna chief exec Claudio Fenucci is upbeat over securing coach Vincenzo Italiano to a new contract.

After leading Bologna to their Coppa Italia triumph this month, Italiano is in talks about a new deal, which runs to 2026.

Fenucci said this morning: "The will, both ours and the coach's, is to continue together. There is a contract in place and there are all the conditions to extend the contract, because we want to build a longer relationship and Italiano has always said he is enthusiastic about this adventure in Bologna.

"There are things to sort out, but we hope to get there in a reasonable time."

Fenucci also said: "The will is to do well, we must not extinguish the enthusiasm of the fans and the goal is to continue like this, with the beautiful game, the passion.

"We want to build a competitive team by keeping the best players in the squad, but on the market you never know. In the event of sales, every resource will be reinvested."