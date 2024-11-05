Bologna chief Di Vaio: I was worried and disappointed

Bologna chief Marco di Vaio admits there's been disappointment about their start to the season.

Di Viao discussed the campaign so far with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Two wins in a row in the championship: but when you had won only one in 12 games, how worried were you?

"Worried and more than anything disappointed, given the daily work. You see, the results never disappoint: if you don't win it means that something is wrong."

What was wrong?

"The pursuit of the aforementioned identity, fully rediscovering players who had not started at their best: look at Orsolini in the last three games..."

There is also another return: having Lewis Ferguson back is like…?

"Finding a diamond. When you have it you realize everything you have lost without it."

Statistics say that Vincenzo Italiano started the games mostly with the “Old Guard”: the “market” is not breaking through?

"Well, Miranda played a great game against Lecce, but overall I think Italiano's approach is logical and sensible. If we didn't play every three days, and therefore if we had the possibility of spreading out the introduction of new players over six full training sessions, perhaps there would have been a different direction. Vincenzo is taking a crash course."

For some, the team came out of the market "impoverished":

"It is wrong to make comparisons. If we think of Zirkzee and Calafiori it is not right to think of their latest version: let's think of when they were looking for a relaunch in Basel, Parma or here in the first year. Then they became Zirkzee and Calafiori but they needed time and the growth of the team around them. Our market in a word? Consistent with the history of recent years, or rather according to the direction of the investment."