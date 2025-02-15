Bologna attacker Ndoye proud of double in victory over Torino

Bologna attacker Dan Ndoye was delighted with his brace in victory over Torino last night.

Ndoye struck a double in Bologna's 3-2 win.

The Denmark international said post-match: "In the end we gave 100% and it pays off.

"We are happy with the victory, I think it was deserved."

Ndoye now has five goals this season from wing-back and added:"I work hard on this aspect, I want to help the team with goals and assists and continue like this."