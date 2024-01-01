Boban admits battling AC Milan in court

Zvonimir Boban admits he battling AC Milan in court over his sacking.

The former Milan director spoke to Radio Deejay about his dismissal, which came after he hit out at former chief exec Ivan Gazidis for attempting to hire Ralf Rangnick while Stefano Pioli was still in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Boban recalled: “After a few months, we (Boban and fellow director Paolo Maldini) found ourselves with no trust or support. They wanted to bring in Rangnick, they started talking. We were unable to get any clarification.

“At that moment, after big changes in the transfer market and after a change in coach, we had to admit to a mistake that we made in good faith.

“After the January market, with the arrivals of players like Kjaer, Saelemaekers and Ibrahimovic, we were still unable to confirm our positions, so I had to do it publicly because the owners had already started to make contact with Rangnick for the following season.

“I gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which I thought was done properly, but they fired me for just cause. We are still in court, I am sorry for how it has happened, but that’s life.”