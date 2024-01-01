AC Milan striker Morata blasts mayor of new hometown: I've had to change houses!

The mayor of AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata's new hometown has angered the Spaniard.

Morata has decided to move to Corbetta , a small town located very close to Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The champion Álvaro Morata is our new fellow citizen," declared Marco Ballarini, the mayor of this town, loud and clear on social media.

An announcement that Morata failed to appreciate and even decided to change his plans because of it.

"Dear Mr. Mayor, thank you for violating my privacy. Fortunately, I do not possess any valuable property, the only treasure is my children whose safety has been disturbed by it," he said in an Instagram story.

"I thought the municipality of Corbetta could guarantee me some privacy, but I find myself having to change houses immediately thanks to their inability to use social media and protect their citizens."