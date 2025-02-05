Bisseck discusses future Inter Milan options

Yann Bisseck says he's happily settled at Inter Milan.

The German defender is firmly a first-choice for Inter this season.

He told Sky Deutschland: "I didn’t know that new signings were followed so closely, but you have to make distinctions.

“There are players bought for €60 million, whereas I was signed for just €7 million.

“It’s nice to see how much people care about football. It makes you realize how big what we are doing here really is.

“That’s why it’s a great privilege to play here."

Bisseck added, “If at some point in the future my best option is to return to Germany, I will return to Germany.

“And if it’s staying here forever, I will stay here forever. I will do what is best for me and where I feel best."