Ex-Real Madrid No2 Davide Ancelotti to be named Botafogo coach

Davide Ancelotti, the son of Carlo Ancelotti, will replace Renato Paiva at the helm of Botafogo. The Brazilian national team assistant coach accepted Botafogo''s offer on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro in the next few days to start work.

The information about the deal between Botafogo and Davide Ancelotti comes from ge. Despite the agreement, the 35-year-old Italian is still unlikely to make his debut on Saturday, when the Alvinegro play Vasco in the Brasileirão derby at the Mané Garrincha in Brasilia.

Davide has never been the head coach of a team, but he has worked on his father's staff since 2012. In 2015, he became an assistant. The 35-year-old is keen to pursue a "solo career" and came close to becoming manager of Scotland's Rangers after Carlo Ancelotti left Real Madrid.

Davide Ancelotti in training with the Brazilian national team Rafael Ribeiro/CBF

Negotiations with the European club left Davide out of the national team when Carlo Ancelotti arrived. The assistant, however, ended up not going to Rangers, and joined Brazil's coaching staff for the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Botafogo have been without a coach since Renato Paiva was sacked on Monday, May 30. The Portuguese coach couldn't survive being eliminated by Palmeiras in the last 16 of the Club World Cup , despite beating PSG in the group stage.

Davide Ancelotti will be Botafogo's seventh coach since John Textor acquired the club's SAF in March 2022. In the previous exchange, it took the American businessman almost two months to define the replacement for Artur Jorge, who left the helm after the magical year of 2024.